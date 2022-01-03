Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea-Liverpool classic and Harry Potter scores – sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 5:03 am
Christian Pulisic scores the equaliser in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA).
Chelsea battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Liverpool, after Premier League leaders Manchester City registered an 11th successive victory with a 2-1 come-from-behind triumph at Arsenal.

Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Leicester made it 11 wins from as many matches as they thumped Newcastle 31-0, while reigning champion Gerwyn Price crashed out of the PDC World Championship with a quarter-final loss to Michael Smith.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Liverpool took a 2-0 lead at Chelsea through goals from Sadio Mane (centre) and Mohamed Salah (Adam Davy/PA).
Mateo Kovacic (pictured) and Pulisic scored just before half-time to bring Chelsea level (Adam Davy/PA).
Sunday's contest at Stamford Bridge was part of the new safe standing pilot (Adam Davy/PA).
Earlier in the day Rafael Benitez (left) saw his Everton side beaten 3-2 at home by Graham Potter's Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA).
On Saturday, Arsenal led against Manchester City before giving away a penalty, scored by Riyad Mahrez - then had Gabriel Magalhaes (number six) sent off shortly after (John Walton/PA).
Rodri secured the win for City in stoppage time (John Walton/PA).
There was also a stoppage-time winner for Tottenham as Davinson Sanchez's header saw them triumph 1-0 at Watford (Adam Davy/PA).
LaLiga leaders Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 defeat on Sunday at Getafe after Enes Unal scored in the ninth minute (Bernat Armangue/AP).
Harry Potter scores the fourth try for Leicester in their convincing victory over Newcastle at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (Nigel French/PA).
Dan Evans (right) won in the singles and then alongside Jamie Murray (left) in the doubles as Great Britain beat Germany 2-1 in the ATP Cup in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP).
Price (right) lost a thrilling contest 5-4 to Smith (left) at Alexandra Palace on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA).
Price had hit a nine dart finish in the second leg of set four (Steven Paston/PA).
Smith (right) eased into the final by beating James Wade
Smith (right) eased into the final by beating James Wade (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mica McNeill (left) and Adele Nicoll on Sunday secured Great Britain's first women's bobsleigh World Cup medal since 2009 with one of three silvers claimed by the team across the weekend in Sigulda, Latvia (Roman Koksarov/AP).
Mica McNeill (left) and Adele Nicoll on Sunday secured Great Britain’s first women’s bobsleigh World Cup medal since 2009 with one of three silvers claimed by the team across the weekend in Sigulda, Latvia (Roman Koksarov/AP).

