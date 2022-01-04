Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns in Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 6:37 am
The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the Cleveland Browns 26-14 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's likely final home game as he capped an 18-year career with the team (Gene J Puskar/AP)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the Cleveland Browns 26-14 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game as he capped an 18-year career with the team (Gene J Puskar/AP)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the Cleveland Browns 26-14 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game as he capped an 18-year career with the team.

Six-time Pro Bowler Roethlisberger passed for a touchdown and had 123 yards through the air, which was less than the Browns’ Baker Mayfield who passed for 185 yards, at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson scored the Steelers’ first touchdown in the second quarter and Najee Harris scored the second with only seconds left on the game clock.

The Browns only made it onto the scoreboard in the third quarter, as David Njoku made an impressive leaping grab to score a touchdown that was converted by Chase McLaughlin.

The Browns looked like they might make a comeback when Harrison Bryant scored, but the visitors could not close the gap before Harris cemented the Steelers’ win.

