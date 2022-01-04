Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Japanese leader promises further measures against Omicron variant

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 8:53 am
Fumio Kishida, centre, visits Ise Shrine in Ise in central Japan (Kyodo news via AP)
Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to speed up coronavirus vaccine booster jabs, secure imported supplies of drugs to treat Covid-19 and reorganise medical facilities to respond to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Mr Kishida, who took office in October, said he had ordered strict border controls from November to buy time for such preparations.

Japan has basically shut out incoming travel except for returning residents and Japanese nationals.

The response to the contagious Omicron variant will now shift to domestic measures, such as making free coronavirus tests more readily available, while border controls will continue, he said.

Fumio Kishida visits shrine
It is traditional for Japanese leaders to visit the shrine at this time of year (Kyodo News via AP)

“I just offered prayers so that we may overcome the coronavirus pandemic and this year will be a fantastic year for all of you,” he told reporters after praying at the Ise Shrine in Mie Prefecture, south-west of Tokyo.

Japanese leaders visit the picturesque shrine complex at the start of every year, although Mr Kishida’s predecessor Yoshihide Suga cancelled the move last year because of the pandemic.

Mr Kishida said the oral drug from Merck has been distributed to thousands of hospitals, and efforts were under way to procure the Pfizer oral drug as well, for use starting next month in treating symptomatic coronavirus cases.

“I want to make this year one of dramatic challenges to forge ahead with a new era. But in areas where we need to exercise caution, we must not forget the humility to proceed with caution,” Mr Kishida added, noting care was needed for a proper pandemic response.

Japanese shrine
A notice board for wearing protective masks and standing in a queue is seen near visitors in queue to offer prayers on the first business day of the year at Kanda Myojin shrine on the first business day of the year (AP)

He said everyone who tests positive for Covid-19 and needs hospital treatment will be speedily admitted, while those who can recover at home should do so, monitored by medical professionals.

Other facilities will also be readied for those who do not need to go to hospital but do need to quarantine, depending on symptoms, he said.

Although Covid-19 cases and deaths have fallen lately in Japan, worries are growing about another “sixth wave” of infections because of the Omicron variant.

Airports, shopping districts and shrines have been jam-packed with New Year’s revellers, in contrast to last year when people generally stayed at home.

About 80% of Japanese citizens are fully vaccinated, but booster shots have barely begun. Some people in Japan died at home last year when hospitals were stretched thin. Japan has recorded more than 18,000 Covid-19-related deaths.

“We will take proactive steps so that we are fully prepared, and our nation can all work together to overcome, without feeling an excessive fear of the Omicron (variant),” said Mr Kishida.

On other issues, Mr Kishida said he stood by his “new capitalism” policies as bringing about a more vibrant Japan.

Worshippers at a shrine
Worshippers at Kanda Myojin shrine on the first business day of the year (AP)

The world’s third-largest economy has stagnated in recent decades, and the coronavirus pandemic has made things worse.

Mr Kishida said Japan will go through “a second founding” by encouraging start-ups, digital technology and moves to combat climate change.

In recent decades, Japan has been ruled almost entirely by the Liberal Democratic Party.

Mr Suga stepped down after just a year in office, partly because of public disapproval about inadequate pandemic measures.

Shinzo Abe, Mr Suga’s predecessor, was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. Mr Abe stepped down for health reasons in August 2020.

The question remains whether Mr Kishida can stay in power, or Japan will revert to what has been called “a revolving chair” of leaders.

