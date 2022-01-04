Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Novak Djokovic to play at Australian Open after receiving medical exemption

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 10:55 am Updated: January 4, 2022, 1:41 pm
Novak Djokovic says he is heading Down Under with a medical exemption for the Australian Open (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic says he is heading Down Under with a medical exemption for the Australian Open (John Walton/PA)

Novak Djokovic will play at the Australian Open after being granted a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Tournament chiefs confirmed on Tuesday morning that Djokovic will defend his title even though having the vaccine is a requirement to play in Melbourne.

The reasons for being granted an exemption, after what Tennis Australia insists is a “rigorous review process”, will remain private according to tournament director Craig Tiley.

The build-up to the season’s first grand slam has been dominated by whether the world number one and nine-time champion, who had steadfastly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated, would be able to compete.

That speculation was heightened after he pulled out of the Serbia team competing at the ATP Cup in Sydney without explanation.

However, Tiley revealed this week that some unvaccinated players have been granted exemptions to play, and it has now been confirmed that Djokovic is among them.

An Australian Open statement read: “Novak Djokovic will compete at the Australian Open and is on his way to Australia.

“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.

“One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health.

“They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.”

The statement continued: “The applications were reviewed and approved only in line with ATAGI guidelines.

“The process included the redaction of personal information to ensure privacy for all applicants.”

Tiley added: “Fair and independent protocols were established for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Central to this process was that the decisions were made by independent medical experts and that every applicant was given due consideration.”

Djokovic initially confirmed the news on Instagram, saying: “Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!”

It will be interesting to see what sort of reception Djokovic receives from the Australian public given the country was placed under one of the longest and strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

Djokovic was also heavily criticised for hosting a tournament, the Adria Tour competition in Belgrade, during the height of the pandemic. He and a number of other players subsequently contracted the virus.

British doubles player Jamie Murray gave a forthright view on the matter after playing at the ATP Cup.

He said: “I think if it was me that wasn’t vaccinated I wouldn’t be getting an exemption, but well done to him for getting clear to come to Australia and compete.”

Nevertheless, the Australian Open provides Djokovic with another chance to move clear of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with the three having each won 20 grand slam titles.

The 34-year-old Serbian was challenging for the calendar year grand slam in 2021 but fell short in the US Open final by losing to Daniil Medvedev, the man he beat in last year’s Australian Open final.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]