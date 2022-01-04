Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte still waiting to speak to club about transfer plans

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 4:15 pm
Antonio Conte is still yet to have his January transfer meeting with the club (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is waiting for a meeting with the club over transfer plans this month.

Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how his squad can be improved during the January transfer window, which opened on Saturday.

The Italian wanted extra time to evaluate his players and he is now ready to report back on those he wants to move forward with.

“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions,” he said ahead of his first return to Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Conte will meet with managing director of football Fabio Paratici
“This is only my expectation and then the club knows after I speak to the club, they will make the decisions they want to make.

“I repeat I’m a manager and I’m in a position where I have to make evaluations.

“It’s happened and now I’m waiting to speak with the club to tell my opinion that the club has to take the best decision for the present, for the future and this situation is very simple.”

The current coronavirus pandemic could have a wide-ranging effect on business, whether that is a reduced spending as clubs count the cost of a year of lost revenue or wanting to hold on to players in case of an outbreak.

But Conte says if business needs doing, Covid-19 will not affect it.

“Covid or no Covid, if you have to do something, you have to do. Not because there’s Covid or not Covid,” he said.

“On this topic, we’ll try to take the best decision with the club and see what we can do.”

Spurs head to Stamford Bridge fearing another coronavirus outbreak, with Conte saying they had a couple of issues.

Ryan Sessegnon, right, in action for Spurs
Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon both miss out through injury, with the latter targeting a return in the FA Cup game with Morecambe on Sunday.

“Ryan Sessegnon’s situation is better than Steven Bergwijn’s,” Conte said.

“I think he’s almost ready to be available in the next game, in the FA Cup he’ll be available.

“For Steve, I think we have to pay a bit more attention because his problem was in the calf, where you have to pay more attention and wait a bit before we have him available again.”

