Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Diversity to be discussed at Golden Globes after year of controversy

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 11:57 pm
(Julien’s Auctions/PA)
(Julien’s Auctions/PA)

An initiative to increase diversity in the entertainment industry will be discussed at the 79th Golden Globes after a year of controversy over the awards.

The ceremony is due to take place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the US there will be no audience and the “select members and grantees” attending will have to follow Covid precautions.

There will be no red carpet event and, according to US media outlets, no celebrity hosts to present the awards.

During the ceremony Kyle Bowser, senior vice president of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will discuss the Reimagine Coalition.

The five-year initiative, funded by the NAACP Hollywood Bureau and the HFPA, aims to ensure “visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds” and to increase “diverse representation in the industry”.

“The HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund and support a series of trailblazing initiatives with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds,” the HFPA said.

It comes after the HFPA drew heavy criticism earlier this year as it emerged it had no black members.

The backlash prompted the association to admit a raft of new members, overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The broadcast of the award ceremony was also dropped by US network NBC.

The HFPA’s ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

More information about the ceremony will be released in due course.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal