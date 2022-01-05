Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Macron vows to pressure unvaccinated to get Covid jabs

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 7:45 am Updated: January 5, 2022, 8:57 am
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to pressure the unvaccinated (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked an outcry in parliament after using a swear word to describe his strategy for pressuring the unvaccinated to get coronavirus jabs.

Mr Macron used the French word “emmerder” – rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug – in an interview published by Le Parisien, as parliament debated new measures that will allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we will continue doing so, to the end. That’s the strategy,” Le Parisien quoted the French leader as saying in an interview at the presidential Elysee Palace with a panel of its readers.

Mr Macron provoked an outcry in parliament (Nicolas Tucat, Pool Photo via AP)

The explosive use of earthy language more commonly heard at the counter of French cafes further complicated the already difficult passage in parliament of the government’s planned new vaccine pass.

It will exclude the unvaccinated from places such as restaurants, cinemas, theatres, museums and sports arenas. The pass will also be required on inter-regional trains and buses, and domestic flights.

Opposition lawmakers protested audibly as Mr Macron’s health minister, Olivier Veran, sought to defend the president’s choice of words. The heated parliamentary debate dragged into early Wednesday morning and was then again suspended.

Mr Veran said Mr Macron’s interview demonstrated his “intention, above all, to protect the population”.

Critics accused Mr Macron of behaviour unbecoming a president and of targeting the unvaccinated to win support from the 90% of French adults who are fully vaccinated.

Mr Macron is facing re-election in April.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who opposes the vaccine pass proposal, said the president wants “to wage war against a portion of the French”.

Another far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, accused Nr Macron of “cruelty”.

On the far left, presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon asked: “Is the president in control of what he says?”

People wait to get a Covid test at a site in Albigny-sur-Saone, outside Lyon (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Mr Macron’s supporters suggested the president simply expressed out loud what some vaccinated people already think about the unvaccinated, in a country with bitter divides over the issue.

France reported a record-smashing 271,686 daily cases on Tuesday as Omicron infections race across the country, burdening hospital staff and threatening to disrupt transport, schools and other services.

Mr Macron’s government is straining to avoid a new economically damaging lockdown that could hurt his re-election prospects.

Ministers are instead trying to rush the vaccine pass Bill through parliament in the hope that it will be enough to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

More than 20,000 people are in hospital with Covid-19 in France, a number that has been rising steadily for weeks but not as sharply as the country’s infection rates.

Covid patients fill more than 72% of France’s intensive care unit beds, and its healthcare system is again showing signs of strain.

Most virus patients in ICUs are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, though 77% of the French population has had at least two doses.

