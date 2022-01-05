Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

German watchdog puts Google under closer anti-competition scrutiny

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 1:45 pm
Entrance to Google head offices in Kings Cross, London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Germany’s anti-competition watchdog has paved the way for extra scrutiny of Google by designating it a company of “paramount significance”, the first to get that label since regulators got more power to curb abusive practices by big digital companies.

Rules were introduced last year that allow the regulator “to intervene earlier and more effectively” to ban companies from using anti-competitive practices. The decision by the Bundeskartellamt, or Federal Cartel Office, which will last for five years, gives it extended powers to supervise Google for “abuse control”.

The watchdog said Google has “significant influence” over other companies’ access to its users and advertising customers through search, YouTube, Android and its online Play Store “and can set rules and conditions for other businesses across markets”.

The move is the latest example of how big tech companies are facing pressure over concerns their dominance stifles competition and hurts consumers.

Europe has led the global move to crack down on tech giants, but early efforts drew criticism that investigations took too long, with some stretching on for years — a problem the German rules aim to address.

“This is a very important step, since based on this decision the Bundeskartellamt can now take action against specific anti-competitive practices by Google,” said the watchdog’s president, Andreas Mundt.

Google is not appealing against the decision. It noted that it does not take a position on the company’s conduct.

“We are confident that we comply with the rules and, to the extent that changes are necessary, we will continue to work constructively with the (Federal Cartel Office) to find solutions that enable people and businesses in Germany to continue to use our products,” Google said in a statement.

The German regulator started looking into Google’s processing of personal data and its Google News Showcase last year and is also investigating Amazon, Apple and Facebook’s parent, Meta.

