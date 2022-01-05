Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro released from hospital after two days

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 3:43 pm
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, right, and his personal doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, give a press conference after the president was discharged from hospital in Sao Paulo (Marcelo Chello/AP)
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from hospital in Sao Paulo, and has addressed the press.

He had been in hospital for two days after an intestinal obstruction that forced him to cut short a holiday. On Tuesday, the medical team accompanying him ruled out the need for surgery.

President Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.

At the time, he was operated on by Dr Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has continued to attend to him since then.

“We instruct patients to chew well, avoid some foods, and we hope to keep the president like that for the next 20, 30 years,” Dr Macedo told reporters in the hospital’s lobby before the president’s departure for the airport. He also recommended the president avoid intensive physical activity this week.

President Bolsonaro joked about the difficulty of the restrictions.

“I’ll try to follow them, but life goes on,” he said. “My whole life I was an athlete, in the armed forces, a paratrooper, diver. It’s hard to stay still.”

