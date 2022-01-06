Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dozens killed amid unrest in Kazakhstan

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 8:09 am Updated: January 6, 2022, 9:27 am
Riot police officers in Almaty, Kazakhstan (Vladimir Tretyakov/AP)
Riot police officers in Almaty, Kazakhstan (Vladimir Tretyakov/AP)

Dozens of protesters have been killed in Kazakhstan in attacks on government buildings and at least a dozen police officers have died, including one who was found beheaded, authorities said.

Police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek said there were attempts to storm buildings in the country’s largest city, Almaty, during the night and that “dozens of attackers were liquidated”.

The reported attempts to storm the buildings came after widespread unrest in the city on Wednesday, including the seizure of the mayor’s building, which was set on fire.

State news channel Khabar-24 cited the city commandant’s office as saying that another 353 law enforcement officers were injured in addition to the 12 killed.

Smoke rises from the city hall building during a protest in Almaty (Yan Blagov/AP)
Smoke rises from the city hall building during a protest in Almaty (Yan Blagov/AP)

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago.

Earlier, a Russia-led military alliance said it will send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan after the country’s president asked for help in controlling the protests which were sparked by a rise in fuel prices but escalated sharply.

Police have clashed repeatedly with demonstrators in recent days, deploying water cannons in the freezing weather, and firing tear gas and concussion grenades.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a Moscow-based alliance of six former Soviet countries, for assistance.

Hours later, the CSTO’s council approved sending an unspecified number of peacekeepers, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the council’s chairman.

Mr Tokayev earlier vowed to take harsh measures to quell the unrest and declared a two-week state of emergency for the whole country, expanding one that had been announced for both the capital of Nur-Sultan and Almaty that imposed an overnight curfew and restricted movement into and around the urban areas.

Riot police on the streets of Almaty in Kazakhstan (Vladimir Tretyakov/AP)
Riot police on the streets of Almaty in Kazakhstan (Vladimir Tretyakov/AP)

The government resigned in response over the unrest.

Kazakh news sites became inaccessible late in the day, and the global watchdog organisation Netblocks said the country was experiencing a pervasive internet blackout. The Russian news agency Tass reported that internet access was restored in Almaty by early Thursday.

Although the protests began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of liquefied petroleum gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, their size and rapid spread suggested they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Mr Tokayev claimed the unrest was led by “terrorist bands” that had received help from unspecified other countries. He also said rioters had seized five airliners in an assault on Almaty’s airport, but the deputy mayor later said the airport was working normally.

Kazakhstan, the ninth largest country in the world, borders Russia to the north and China to the east and has extensive oil reserves that make it strategically and economically important.

Despite those reserves and mineral wealth, discontent over poor living conditions is strong in some parts of the country.

