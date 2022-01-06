Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Don’t Look Up makes Netflix history with record-breaking amount of views

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 2:21 pm
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in Don’t Look Up (Niko Tavernise/Netflix)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in Don’t Look Up (Niko Tavernise/Netflix)

Satirical climate change film Don’t Look Up has made Netflix history after recording the most viewing hours for a movie in one week.

The film, written and directed by The Big Short filmmaker Adam McKay, was watched for 152,290,000 hours globally between December 27 and January 2, a record-breaking amount for the streamer according to Deadline.

It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomy professor Dr Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence as his student Kate Dibiasky, whose warnings of a comet heading directly towards Earth are not taken seriously.

Director McKay retweeted the news and wrote: “I’m straight up flabbergasted by this.”

The film, which offers a satirical look at the climate change crisis and misinformation, has spent two weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 list for TV and films since its release on December 24.

Its current nearest contender, 2021’s The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock, stands considerably further behind at 21,310,000 hours viewed.

The satire is also currently ranked as the number one film in 92 countries including the UK, the US, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia, according to the streaming giant.

Don’t Look Up sees the two astronomers, DiCaprio and Lawrence, embarking on a giant media tour as they try to get people to care about what they are trying to say, with just six months until the comet makes impact.

Also among the movie’s star-studded cast are Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Sir Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey and singer Ariana Grande.

The film marks DiCaprio’s first screen appearance since Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood in 2019, while Lawrence has not starred in a film since X-Men film Dark Phoenix, also in 2019.

It was released in cinemas on December 10 but began streaming on Netflix from December 24.

