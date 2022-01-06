Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jennifer Garner named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 5:57 pm
Jennifer Garner (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Garner (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Garner has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, based not just on her career as an actor but also because of her record as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, the organisation said.

Garner, 49, will be the guest of honour at a parade through Harvard Square, followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot, the theatre troupe said in a statement.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and bills itself the third oldest theatre group in the world, established its Woman of the Year award in 1951 to honour people who have made “lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment”.

Last year’s recipient was Viola Davis, and previous winners include Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Ethel Merman and Cher.

Viola Davis
Viola Davis won the award last year (Ian West/PA)

The date of the parade, February 5, is also opening night for the group’s latest performance.

“We are thrilled to honour Jennifer Garner, who will be the first Woman of the Year to be honoured on opening night,” co-producer Molly Chiang said.

“13 Going On 30 was my go-to movie growing up, so I can’t wait to meet her.”

Garner was nominated for several Primetime Emmys for her role as Sydney Bristow in the television spy series Alias.

She has been lauded for her work in several films including Juno, Dallas Buyers Club and 13 Going On 30.

Garner is a Save the Children trustee and has advocated on Capitol Hill and around the nation to raise awareness and funds for the organisation.

She also co-founded the organic food company Once Upon a Farm in 2017, with a goal of providing children with the highest quality food grown using sustainable methods.

Jason Bateman, who played Garner’s husband in the 2007 film Juno, was named 2022 Man of the Year last month.

