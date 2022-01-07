Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Japan approves new restrictions for areas hard-hit by Covid

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 8:05 am
People wearing face masks cross a street in Hiroshima (AP)
Japan has approved new restrictions to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the three most affected south-western regions of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima.

Daishiro Yamagiwa, the minister in charge of Covid-19 responses, said at a government panel meeting: “Given the sudden surge in infections, the medical system runs the risk of suffering a heavy burden in the near future.”

The new measures include earlier closing hours for restaurants, a ban on serving alcohol and restrictions on large-scale events.

Restrictions in Japan
There has been a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the three most affected south-western regions of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima (Kyodo News via AP)

Details on these measures, which will begin on Sunday and last through to the end of the month, are decided at the local level and will likely vary.

Japan has undergone periods of similar restrictions over the past two years in various areas, including Tokyo. The last order for restricted activity was lifted in September.

This time, the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant appears to be first hitting prefectures that house the US military.

Cases in Okinawa, home to most of the 55,000 US troops in Japan, have jumped 30-fold in a week.

As many as 1,400 new cases were reported on Friday, up from 981 the previous day, according to Okinawa government officials.

Regional governors
An online meeting of prefectural governors, in Tokyo (Kyodo News via AP)

Cases are also rising in Yamaguchi, which houses Iwakuni base, and in nearby Hiroshima, at a faster rate than the rest of Japan.

Worries are growing about a possible surge in hospital cases. Booster jabs, which experts say prevent serious cases, have been given to fewer than 1% of the population, starting with medical professionals.

Most people will likely have to wait more than the six months following the second dose, the period recommended by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Year-end and New Year’s holiday travel data showed that people moved around less than during pre-pandemic times but highlighted how people are tiring of staying at home. Shops, bars and streets have recently been jam-packed.

Japan has reported around 18,300 Covid-19-related deaths so far. The government’s latest move intends to send a warning to the public.

