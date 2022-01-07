Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Naomi Osaka reaches semi-finals of Australian Open warm-up event

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 3:15 pm
Naomi Osaka won her third match of the week in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP)
Naomi Osaka won her third match of the week in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP)

Naomi Osaka continued her winning return to the court by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne.

The reigning champion at Melbourne Park had not played since the US Open, taking a second break from the sport for mental health reasons, but has impressed this week.

She survived a second-set wobble to defeat German veteran Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-5 and reach her first semi-final since last year’s Australian Open.

Osaka will take on third seed Veronika Kudermetova in the last four while second seed Simona Halep meets Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the other semi-final.

World number one Ashleigh Barty is also having a good run in Adelaide, and a 6-3 6-4 victory over former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin took her through to the semi-finals.

Next she faces a tasty encounter with fifth seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek, who battled to a 6-3 2-6 6-1 victory over Victoria Azarenka.

Spain are the first team through to the semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney thanks to a 2-1 victory over Poland.

After Pablo Carreno Busta comfortably defeated Jan Zielinski, Roberto Bautista Agut prevailed in one of the matches of the week against Hubert Hurkacz, coming through 7-6 (6) 2-6 7-6 (5).

Rafael Nadal opted not to play in the team event, instead contesting the ATP event in Melbourne, and he was given a free passage through to the semi-finals when opponent Tallon Griekspoor withdrew injured.

There he will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori while Grigor Dimitrov meets American Maxime Cressy.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray has been given a wild card into next week’s Sydney Tennis Classic.

