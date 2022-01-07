Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 6:01 pm
Lava from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)
Lava from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)

The tallest mountain in the Galapagos Islands has erupted, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute.

A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 3,793 metres (12,444ft) above sea level following the eruption that began shortly before midnight on Wednesday local time, the institute said.

There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are located at the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain.

Lava spreading from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Lava spreading from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)

The 1,701-metre (5,580ft) volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from mainland South America.

Images taken from afar and circulated by the government showed glowing lava piercing through the pre-dawn darkness.

The volcano last erupted in 2015.

