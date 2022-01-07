Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Anthony Joshua set to have home advantage for ‘must-win’ Oleksandr Usyk rematch

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 6:03 pm
Anthony Joshua is expected to get his second shot at Oleksandr Usyk in April (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua is expected to get his second shot at Oleksandr Usyk in April (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua is set to land home advantage for his quest to claim back his world heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed he is targeting an April return for the 32-year-old, who had his WBA, IBF and WBO belts ripped from his hands by the Ukrainian in September.

And Hearn believes the bout will head to a stadium venue in London with Tottenham – which staged the previous showdown – and Wembley the front-runners.

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Anthony Joshua is set to fight on home soil again in April (Nick Potts/PA)

Hearn said: “I think April is realistic for the fight. The preferred venue will be the UK, in which case we would have to do the fight outside, and we’re not really interested in doing that in March.

“We’ve had two or three offers from different countries to stage Joshua v Usyk but for me after the success of the Spurs fight – other than the result – I would love to do that fight back in the UK, possibly at Spurs again or at Wembley.

“I feel like it’s a must-win for AJ. If we have the opportunity to stage the fight in the UK we should do it, and if he can win that fight on home soil it would be pretty special.”

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk dominated his first bout with Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)

Hearn shrugged off concerns that Joshua’s decision to split with career-long trainer Rob McCracken could have a negative impact so soon before a contest that could define the rest of his career.

Joshua, who is currently in Dubai, is yet to confirm the identity of his new trainer, or whether McCracken, who also heads the GB Boxing squad in Sheffield, will have any continuing role to play.

Hearn said: “It is a huge risk but if you feel like you need a change and you can’t go on in a specific way any more, the alternative is much more risky.

“If AJ didn’t make any changes and wasn’t comfortable with his approach going into this rematch, I would feel like we shouldn’t be taking the rematch, but the fact he has been so proactive and positive, I know he’ll be comfortable with the decision.

“I’m a lot more at ease than with the flip side, which is to leave it. He needs something fresh and he’s excited. The key for him in this fight is being mentally comfortable with his preparation.”

Hearn’s Matchroom organisation have confirmed a slew of shows for the new year, including a rare Sunday outing for Lawrence Okolie who will defend his WBO cruiserweight title against Michael Cieslak on February 27.

Michael Conlan bids for Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight belt on March 12, and Josh Warrington’s rematch with Kiko Martinez for the Spaniard’s IBF title will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on March 26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal