Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Biden and Harris join tributes to ‘once-in-a-generation’ actor Sidney Poitier

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 2:47 am
Biden and Harris join tributes to ‘once-in-a-generation’ actor Sidney Poitier (Ian West/PA)
Biden and Harris join tributes to ‘once-in-a-generation’ actor Sidney Poitier (Ian West/PA)

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have hailed Sidney Poitier for changing the world “on and off the screen” following his death at the age of 94.

The leaders paid tribute to Poitier’s talent as an actor as well as his work to advance dialogue on race and civil rights.

The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – and was the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor.

In a statement shared by the White House, President Biden lamented the loss of the “once-in-a-generation” actor, who helped “open the hearts of millions”.

“Sidney was more than just one of the finest actors in our history. His iconic performances… held a mirror up to America’s racial attitudes in the 1950s and 1960s,” he said.

“With unflinching grandeur and poise — his singular warmth, depth, and stature on-screen — Sidney helped open the hearts of millions and changed the way America.

“He blazed a path for our Nation to follow, and a legacy that touches every part of our society today.”

Vice President Harris added: “Sidney Poitier transformed our world both on and off the screen.

“As an Oscar-winning actor and Ambassador, he advanced our dialogue on race and civil rights at a time when we needed it most.”

Poet Amanda Gorman, who shot to fame following a reading at Biden and Harris’s inauguration ceremonies in January 2021, said she “owed her voice” to Poitier.

“#SidneyPoitier was a pioneer for artists of color everywhere,” the 23 year-old wrote.

“At 9 I read he imitated broadcasters since he was ridiculed for his accent. For the next 10 yrs I did the same to overcome my own speech impediment.

“I owe my voice to him. Never EVER doubt that representation matters.”

Former US president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, shared a photo of himself and his wife Michelle standing alongside Poitier after he had awarded the esteemed actor the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Obama wrote: “Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomised dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together.

“He also opened doors for a generation of actors.

“Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans.”

US talk show host Oprah Winfrey posted a photo of the pair in a joyful embrace and added an emotional message, saying: “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier.

“My honour to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher.

“The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious, eloquent life.