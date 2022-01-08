Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

League One Cambridge stun Newcastle with FA Cup upset at St James’ Park

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: January 8, 2022, 5:49 pm
League One Cambridge knocked out Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
League One Cambridge knocked out Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Joe Ironside gatecrashed Kieran Trippier’s party as League One Cambridge dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup at St James’ Park.

The England full-back was handed a Magpies debut in the third-round tie a day after completing his move from Atletico Madrid, but celebrations over his arrival turned sour as Cambridge heaped further misery on Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened side.

Ironside made the most of some less than effective defending to score the game’s only goal with 56 minutes gone and Newcastle, who had earlier seen Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy strikes correctly ruled out for offside, were unable to muster an effective response in front of a bumper crowd of 51,395.

For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in the third tier, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a place in the fourth round in fairytale fashion with keeper Dimitar Mitov producing a string of fine saves, one of them a stunning effort to keep out Joelinton’s injury-time header.

Trippier made his presence felt vocally as well as on the ball as a promising start by the Premier League side fell victim to a series of errors, and the Magpies were fortunate not to be made to pay for a lack of concentration which allowed visiting full-back George Williams a free header from a 16th-minute short corner.

Allan Saint-Maximin, who had earlier dragged an attempt wide, was unable to hit the target after meeting Murphy’s cross at full-stretch two minutes later, and he just failed to get on the end of Joelinton stabbed 21st-minute pass with the home side finally starting to find a rhythm.

Kieran Trippier
Kieran Trippier (left) made his debut for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA

Mitov did well to turn away Murphy’s curling effort from Saint-Maximin’s intelligent pass, but fielded Joelinton’s header from a Ryan Fraser corner with some comfort.

The Magpies, playing for the first time in 12 days, were dominating possession, but wasting much of it with a series of aimless crosses which caused the visitors’ defence few problems.

However, Mitov did have to save from Saint-Maximin and Murphy in quick succession either side of a correctly-disallowed Schar strike.

Cambridge goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov
Cambridge goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov (centre) had a superb game (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In the meantime, last man Matt Ritchie had been given the benefit of the doubt by both referee Michael Salisbury and VAR official Peter Bankes after an untidy challenge on Harvey Knibbs.

Mitov then had to excel himself on the stroke of half-time to divert Murphy’s rasping drive on to the crossbar, and was grateful to see Joelinton steer Trippier’s corner straight into his waiting arms two minutes after the restart.

Murphy’s accomplished 51st-minute finish counted for nothing after an offside flag ruined his celebrations, and Trippier could not beat the defensive wall with a free-kick four minutes later as the Magpies’ frustration grew.

The mood inside St James’ Park took a turn for the worse when first Martin Dubravka and then Fabian Schar failed to deal with a ball into the box and Cambridge forward Ironside pounced to put the visitors ahead.

Newcastle’s response was concerted, but disjointed as extensive possession failed to yield meaningful opportunities, although Cambridge needed a superb Mitov save from Joelinton’s late header to seal an unlikely win.

