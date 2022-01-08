Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers to look at squad before asking for Everton game postponement

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 6:33 pm Updated: January 8, 2022, 6:51 pm
Brendan Rodgers saw his Leicester side beat Watford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers saw his Leicester side beat Watford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will assess his squad before thinking about asking for Tuesday’s trip to Everton to be postponed after being reduced to eight senior outfield players for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Watford.

The Foxes have been hit by a raft of injuries, positive coronavirus tests and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups in recent weeks.

All eight of those senior players started as Leicester began the defence of their trophy with a convincing 4-1 win over former manager Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets.

Asked if the Premier League game against Everton, already rearranged once, could be in doubt, Rodgers said: “We need to go in and assess it and see where we are at in terms of players. We will take it from there.”

Former Liverpool and Celtic boss Rodgers feels the situation is the worst he has experienced in his managerial career.

He said: “No, I have never had this before. It is a unique situation.

“Covid was tough for us, players were out and we couldn’t rest the ones who were playing.

“But it is a difficult situation for a lot of teams and just focusing on today was a great joy. We have begun our dream of getting back to Wembley again in a good way.”

Rodgers’ patched-up side to face Watford included 20-year-old Vontae Daley-Campbell and debutant Lewis Brunt, 21, while the hosts also had six inexperienced players on the bench.

Yet against a Hornets side also showing seven changes as they focus on their relegation battle, they were still too strong.

A Youri Tielemans penalty and James Maddison strike got them off to a fine start before Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton secured victory after a Joao Pedro reply.

Rodgers said: “The performance and result, I’m thrilled by it. The academy players did exceptionally well against a Premier League side.

“It was a tough game for us, so to play as well as we did, I’m very happy.”

Rodgers was particularly impressed by Hamza Choudhury, who shone in an unfamiliar central defensive role.

Rodgers said: “Hamza played in a back three or back two in training, and played it very well, so I rang him up and said, ‘You’re going to be the new (Javier) Mascherano, for Leicester’.

“I thought he was sensational in the game.”

Ranieri was not too disheartened by defeat, making clear he sees the Premier League – and some crucial basement battles in the coming weeks – as more important.

The Italian said: “The performance was good but my priority was to save some players because, for us, the rest of the season is very important.

“During the match we tried to do something good. We scored a goal to make it 2-1 and we had two or three chances. Maybe we had to shoot more but, at the end, Leicester did shoot, and score.

“But it was good because we had no injured players and that is very important.”

