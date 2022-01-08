Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Everton’s reaction pleases Rafael Benitez in hard-fought FA Cup victory at Hull

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 9:29 pm
Rafael Benitez’s edged an FA Cup win at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rafael Benitez’s edged an FA Cup win at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)

Under-fire Rafael Benitez was pleased with his players’ reaction to setbacks at Hull as Everton were made to fight for FA Cup progress.

Having started the year with a deflating 3-2 home loss to Brighton in the Premier League, the Toffees won by the same scoreline after extra-time in East Yorkshire.

The Championship hosts made life tough for Everton on Saturday evening, opening the scoring inside 45 seconds through Tyler Smith before Demarai Gray and Andre Gomes turned things around.

But substitute Ryan Longman took the match into an additional 30 minutes before returning Andros Townsend secured a hard-fought third-round win when taking aim from 30 yards.

“I think obviously we started with a big mistake but after, the reaction was very positive,” Everton boss Benitez said.

“I was really pleased in the way that we were creating chances, chance after chance, so in football you have to take your chances.

“In the FA Cup it’s even more important to do it because if not, the other team grows in confidence and belief.

“At the end, so we have a great goal from Andros Townsend but we put ourselves in a difficult position for a while.”

Under-pressure Benitez was criticised by fans at stages of the tie, with some chants – and a banner – calling for him to leave.

Asked if he was worried, the former Liverpool boss said: “No, what I said before the problems that you try to fix are coming from a time ago.

“It’s not that in the last three months we have different issues, so the issues are similar and you try to fix that.

“I have experience to do it. I will try to do my best.

“If some fans understand that, they will support the team. That is the main thing, to stay behind the team.

“If they don’t understand that some of them, it’s fine, it’s up to them.

“But I will continue trying to do my best, be professional and be sure that we can improve what depends on us.”

Hull boss Grant McCann was proud of his side’s efforts across 120 minutes against Premier League opposition.

“I’m disappointed to lose the game but in terms of the performance I was really pleased,” said the Tigers boss, who was coy when asked about Acun Ilicali’s prospective takeover.

“I thought, ‘we’ve gone properly toe to toe with a Premier League team today’.

“We pushed right until the end. I thought we had an equaliser at the end with Tom Eaves’ shot but it was a tremendous save from (Asmir) Begovic.

“All in all I’m pleased with the lads, proud of their performance and I said that to them in the changing room.

“I said ‘you’ve got to be proud of yourself today because you’ve every bit matched Everton today’ but unfortunately we’ve come out on the wrong side of the result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal