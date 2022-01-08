Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates one anniversary of global hit Drivers License

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 11:31 pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Olivia Rodrigo has celebrated the “little song that changed her whole life” as her debut single Drivers License reaches its one-year anniversary.

The US pop sensation, 18, shot to worldwide fame after the release of the global hit last January, which topped the charts in the UK and US.

The track went on to win song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards and the Apple Music Awards.

It has also been nominated for record of the year at the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside global superstars including Abba, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Rodrigo shared a black and white video to Instagram of her singing the opening of the track and noted it had been recorded days after she first wrote the megahit.

She wrote: “Happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life.

“I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol).

“Crazy to think how quickly life changes.

“Thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly.

“Music is the most magical thing in the world.”

The singer, who previously acted in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, first made headlines when the track went viral online with the help of TikTok and claims of a potential love triangle amongst her Disney co-stars being the inspiration for the song.

In Rodrigo’s song, she sings about her heartbreak over a break-up and refers to a “blonde girl” who is “so much older than me”, and “everything I’m insecure about”.

Rumours swirled online about a love triangle between Rodrigo, her High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett, 21, and actress Sabrina Carpenter, 22, best known for starring in the Disney series Girl Meets World.

However, Rodrigo rose above the speculation and continued to have a breakout year, with her follow-up singles Deja Vu and Good 4 U also enjoying incredible success.

Her debut album Sour also topped the charts in the UK and US and won album of the year at the Apple Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards, with another pending nomination from the Grammy Awards.

The singer has been named Time magazine’s Entertainer Of The Year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal