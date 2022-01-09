Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Pope Francis baptises 16 babies in Sistine Chapel

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 1:41 pm Updated: January 9, 2022, 4:39 pm
Pope Francis waves to onlookers (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Pope Francis has baptised 16 babies in the splendour of the Sistine Chapel, resuming a decades-old Vatican tradition which was interrupted last year by the pandemic.

Francis told the parents of the nine girls and seven boys whom he formally ushered into the Catholic church through baptism that their duty was to “preserve the Christian identity” of their children.

As he has in the past, Francis immediately sought to put the parents at ease, telling them to make sure their babies, wearing lacy, frilly outfits and wrapped in soft wool blankets, did not become too warm during the long ceremony in the chapel where popes are elected by cardinals in secret conclaves.

He also told mothers to feel free to nurse their babies if they were hungry in the chapel, with its ceiling frescoed by Michelangelo, and “before the Lord without any problem”.

“Please, they are the protagonists” of the ceremony, Francis said, referring to the babies.

“And if they cry, let them cry, because they have a spirit of community, let’s say, a spirit of a gang,” and one baby cries, others do, too, “and right away there’s an orchestra”, the pope said.

By asking to have their children baptised, parents are committing to “have them learn to love God and their neighbour”, Francis told each mother and father.

As if to emphasise his papacy’s teaching to care for the needs of those who live on the margins of societies, Francis chose his official almsgiver, a Polish cardinal, to celebrate the Mass with him.

One of the children who was baptised on Sunday was a boy whose father had died. He was held in his mother’s arms as the pontiff poured water, symbolising removal of sin, over his head.

In 1981, Pope John Paul II began the tradition of baptising children whose parents are Holy See employees, and since 1983 the ceremony has been held in the Sistine Chapel. Last year, as part of precautions against Covid-19, Francis did not hold the baptism ceremony.

On Sunday, all participants, except for the pontiff, the babies and the children’s very young siblings, wore masks — nearly all of them the more protective FFP2 kind — to help curb transmission of the coronavirus.

Italy’s daily caseloads of confirmed infections have been soaring, surpassing 200,000 on January 6.

