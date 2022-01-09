Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Hate never will win’ – Josh Cavallo calls out homophobic abuse at A-League game

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 2:55 pm
Josh Cavallo has spoken of his disappointment at receiving homophobic abuse (Nigel French/PA)
Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo insisted “hate never will win” after suffering homophobic abuse during an A-League game at Melbourne Victory.

The 22-year-old midfielder received global support in October when he became the only openly gay male active professional footballer in one of the world’s top leagues.

He was abused from sections of the crowd after coming on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at AAMI Park.

“I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t see or hear the homophobic abuse,” he posted on social media.

“There are no words to tell you how disappointed I was. As a society it shows we still face these problems in 2022.

“This shouldn’t be acceptable and we need to do more to hold these people accountable. Hate never will win.

“Thank you to all the positive messages, love and support, seeing that far outweighs the negativity.”

Both clubs strongly condemned the abuse in statements on their websites, while the league intends to punish anyone found to be involved.

“There is no place for bullying, harassment or abuse in Australian football and we have zero tolerance for this harmful behaviour,” read a statement from Australian Professional Leagues chief executive Danny Townsend.

“We are working with both clubs to investigate the incident and will issue sanctions to any people found to be involved.”

Cavallo also called on social media sites to do more in the fight against homophobia.

“To the social media networks, Instagram and Twitter, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that I’ve received,” he posted.

“I knew truly being who I am that I was going to come across this. It’s a sad reality that your platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.

“I will never apologise for living my truth and most recently who I am outside of football.

“To all the young people who have received homophobic abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing your dreams. Know that there is no place in the game for this.

“Football is a game for everyone no matter of who you are, what colour your skin is or where you come from.”

