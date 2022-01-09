Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 4:11 pm
Manuel Lanzini put the Hammers ahead (Nigel French/PA)
Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.

Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.

It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.

Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with a poor defensive header.

The loose ball fell at the feet of Bowen but Luke Ayling had managed to get back onto the goal-line to block the forward’s shot.

Michail Antonio, a surprise inclusion given the Hammers face Norwich in a rearranged Premier League match on Wednesday, then saw a curling effort loop onto the roof of the net.

A host of injuries in the Leeds squad had prompted boss Marcelo Bielsa to hand debuts to Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde and a first start to a third 19-year-old, Sam Greenwood.

It was a tough entry into the senior ranks for Bate, up against Rice and Tomas Soucek in a full-strength West Ham midfield, but he did get a shot away which Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola held.

The hosts were dominating, though, and their first goal arrived in the 34th minute when Nikola Vlasic tried to give Hjelde the slip in the area and both landed in a heap.

Vlasic managed to hook the ball away from Leeds keeper Illian Meslier and it eventually squirmed back to Lanzini, who lashed it home from 10 yards.

VAR Peter Bankes had a long, hard look at the replays before eventually deciding there was no offside against the lurking Bowen, and the goal stood.

Ryan Fredericks should have doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time after a lovely one-two with Bowen, but the full-back’s finish was too close to Meslier.

Bielsa replaced Greenwood and Bate with Raphinha and Stuart Dallas at half-time.

But it was West Ham who were the more threatening after the interval with Meslier saving with his feet from Bowen and Fredericks fizzing a shot across goal and wide.

Leeds could have forced extra-time with two minutes remaining when Jack Harrison’s low cross eluded Craig Dawson, but Daniel James was unable to turn the ball home.

Instead another early Leeds exit was confirmed when Antonio broke clear from a visitors corner and squared for Bowen to wrap up the victory.

