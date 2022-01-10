Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Winks says sloppy Spurs made Morecambe tie ‘as difficult as possible’

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 10:01 am
Harry Winks admits Spurs were not good enough against Morecambe (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Winks admits Spurs were not good enough against Morecambe (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Winks insists there was no reason to cheer Tottenham’s late FA Cup win over Morecambe and said they were “not good enough”.

The League One side – 59 places below Spurs in the football pyramid – were 16 minutes away from one of the biggest upsets in recent memory as Anthony O’Connor’s goal put them in front.

Spurs had to send on the big guns and goals from Winks, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane rescued the Premier League side in a 3-1 victory.

It was another afternoon where Spurs’ second string showed their limitations – a regular occurrence in the Europa League and Europa Conference League over the last two seasons – and Winks knows the display was sub-standard.

“In these types of games you have to be professional, you have to play properly in the first 10 minutes, you have to kill the game as soon as possible, but we made it as difficult as we possibly could for ourselves,” he told Spurs TV.

“At half-time there were some honest words. It wasn’t good enough and we know that, we hold ourselves accountable.

Anthony O’Connor
Anthony O’Connor’s goal threatened a famous FA Cup upset (John Walton/PA)

“We did better in the second half than the first, but it’s not good enough.

“We can’t give them the opportunity, we’re at home, we’re the Premier League team, we should be stamping our authority on the team as soon as possible.

“But we were sloppy and for me it wasn’t a good enough performance. Everybody can look at ourselves and say that wasn’t good enough.”

Winks began the rescue act in the 74th minute when his free-kick went on the left caught goalkeeper Trevor Carson out and sailed into the far corner.

The midfielder scored a similar goal in the Europa League last season, but from much further out.

He accepted that one was a fluke but insists he was planning this one.

“This one I meant!” he added. “I’m honest enough to admit I didn’t mean the one last year

“It is one of those positions on the pitch where you aim for the far top corner and you hit the ball and you know there are going to be players there who try and get flicks.

“My target was to aim for the back post, try and score and if the ball doesn’t go where I want it to hopefully someone can get a flick.”

Harry Winks
Harry Winks’ free-kick helped Tottenham get back into the match (John Walton/PA)

Morecambe, currently in a relegation battle in League One, applied themselves well, especially as manager Stephen Robinson was absent due to coronavirus.

O’Connor was on course to put himself alongside some famous names with his first-half goal and was proud of his side’s effort.

“I’m really proud of the lads today,” he said on the club’s official website.

“Everyone to a man really worked their socks off, it’s not easy when you come up against a team like Spurs who are a top, top team in world football, and have a top manager as well.

“I know we had to defend for large periods, but I’m really proud of the lads, there are a lot of positives to take.

“A goal is always nice, I’m not walking away from here thinking ‘I’ve scored a goal, it’s brilliant for me’, I’m ultimately disappointed that we lost the game.

“If we could’ve won the game and I didn’t score, I’d chop your hand off for that.”

