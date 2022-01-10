Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague apologises after podcast criticism

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 3:33 pm
Molly-Mae Hague has apologised to those who were “negatively affected” by her remarks (David Parry/PA)
Molly-Mae Hague has apologised to those who were “negatively affected” by her remarks (David Parry/PA)

Molly-Mae Hague has apologised to those who were “affected negatively” by remarks she made about her background and privilege in a podcast.

The former Love Island contestant said in an episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast, released last month, that “you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it”.

Hague, 22, who is creative director of fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, has said her comments were “never with malice or ill intent”.

In a post to her Instagram story on Monday, she wrote: “I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this…

“When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent.

“I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.

“I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”

After a short clip from the interview went viral on Twitter, she was described by some on the social media platform as “tone deaf” and “Thatcherite”.

Hague made the comments on the podcast of entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who is a judge on the TV show Dragons’ Den.

On Twitter, he said she faced a “double standard” as a young and successful woman and that his male guests did not have to “tip toe” around their successes.

Hague found fame when she coupled up with boxer Tommy Fury on ITV dating show Love Island in 2019 and has gone on to become one of the show’s most recognisable figures.

Her role with PrettyLittleThing is reported to come with a seven-figure salary.

