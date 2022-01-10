Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Wales and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey tests positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 5:57 pm
Juventus’ Wales international midfielder Aaron Ramsey has tested positive for Covid-19 (David Davies/PA)
Juventus’ Wales international midfielder Aaron Ramsey has tested positive for Covid-19 (David Davies/PA)

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club have announced.

The Italian side revealed on Monday evening that the 31-year-old Wales international, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League during the January transfer window, had returned a positive result.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Juventus Football Club announces that Aaron Ramsey has tested positive for Covid-19. The player has already been placed in isolation.”

Ramsey headed for Italy in July 2019 after his 11-year spell at Arsenal had drawn to a close.

The Gunners have been touted as a possible destination for their former player with relegation-haunted Newcastle and Burnley also understood to be among a host of English top-flight clubs monitoring developments.

Injuries have hampered him during his spell at Juve, where he has not started a game since the season’s opening fixture with manager Massimiliano Allegri having described him as “an outgoing player”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal