Betty White’s death caused by stroke, death certificate shows

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 8:17 am
Betty White (AP)
Betty White (AP)

Betty White died as a result of a stroke she suffered on Christmas Day, according to her death certificate.

The beloved Golden Girls and Mary Tyler Moore Show actor died six days later on December 31 at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles as the result of the stroke, according to the LA County death certificate.

The 99-year-old was cremated and her remains were given on Friday to Glenn Kaplan, the man in charge of White’s advanced health care directive.

Betty White
A fan places a candle at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of the late actress (AP)

Jeff Witjas, White’s long-standing agent and friend, who first confirmed her death to the AP, said she had been staying close to her Los Angeles home during the pandemic.

The document lists White’s legal name of Betty Marion Ludden. She took the last name of her husband Allen Ludden. She was married to him from 1963 until his death in 1981.

The information from White’s death certificate was first reported by TMZ.

White, whose comic skills and up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

US president Joe Biden, director Mel Brooks and many other celebrities and prominent leaders paid tribute to the star after her death.

