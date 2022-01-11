Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kazakh leader says Russian-led troops will pull out after quelling unrest

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 1:55 pm
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service,Russian peacekeepers wait to leave an airport of Almaty upon their arrival, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. As Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Thousands of Russian troops have now been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help secure strategic facilities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
The president of Kazakhstan has announced that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission.

The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president’s request amid the worst public unrest the nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago.

Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on January 2 and quickly spread across the country, with political slogans reflecting wider discontent over the authoritarian government.

Kazakhstan Protests
The aftermath in Almaty (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ/AP)

Over the next few days, the demonstrations turned violent, with dozens of civilians and law enforcement officers killed.

In Almaty, Kazakhstan’s former capital and largest city, protesters set government buildings on fire and briefly seized the airport. By the weekend, the unrest had been largely quelled.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists” and insisted his request for help to the CSTO was justified.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan’s Presidential Press Service/AP)

“When this decision was being made, we could have completely lost control over Almaty, which was being torn apart by terrorists. Had we lost Almaty, we would have lost the capital and the entire country,” Mr Tokayev told Kazakhstan’s parliament on Tuesday.

The president said the CSTO has largely completed its mission in the country and will start withdrawing its troops in two days — a process that will take no longer than 10 days.

Asked whether such a move was premature — as the troops only started arriving five fays ago — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “utterly and completely” Kazakhstan’s prerogative.

“It is their analysis, and we have no right to interfere,” Mr Peskov said.

Kazakhstan Protests
Damage in the central square of Almaty (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ/AP)

Mr Tokayev also appointed a new prime minister, Alikhan Smailov, on Tuesday. Kazakhstan’s government resigned last week in what was seen as one of several concessions aimed at mollifying the protesters, along with a 180-day cap on fuel prices and the removal of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country’s former long-time leader, from his influential post of head of the National Security Council.

Mr Smailov, 49, previously served as minister of finance and first deputy prime minister, and Mr Tokayev his “view of the future of the economy is valid”.

Life in Almaty started returning to normal this week, with public transport resuming and shops reopening.

The Interior Ministry on Tuesday reported that a total of 9,900 people had been detained in the country over the unrest.

