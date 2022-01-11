Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six missing after collapse hits apartment block being built in South Korea

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 12:55 pm
The exterior wall of an apartment under construction is seen collapsed at a site in Gwangju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. South Korean emergency officials on Tuesday said that at least six people were missing and more than 100 households were forced to evacuate following the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building that was under construction in the city of Gwangju. (Chung Hoe-sung /Yonhap via AP)
The exterior wall of an apartment under construction is seen collapsed at a site in Gwangju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. South Korean emergency officials on Tuesday said that at least six people were missing and more than 100 households were forced to evacuate following the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building that was under construction in the city of Gwangju. (Chung Hoe-sung /Yonhap via AP)

At least six people are missing and dozens of nearby households were forced to evacuate after the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building under construction in the South Korean city of Gwangju, emergency officials said.

Jo Ho-ik, a fire department official, said rescue workers temporarily stopped searching in the evening for the missing people — believed to be construction workers on the site — because of concerns that the structure could crumble further.

He said workers could resume searching on Wednesday depending on a safety inspection.

Emergency workers rescued three labourers, including two who had been trapped in a shipping container pounded by rubble, after the exterior wall of the 39-floor structure partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the workers who were rescued was treated for minor injuries.

The collapse destroyed at least 10 vehicles parked below and forced emergency officials to evacuate 109 families and around 90 shops in nearby buildings.

Officials are investigating the cause of the collapse.

They said 394 workers had been employed at the construction site, including the six who remain out of contact.

