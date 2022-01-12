Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia’s New South Wales sets new record for daily Covid deaths

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 8:09 am
Traffic marshalls direct cars at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory on Wednesday as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 deaths.

State Premier Dominic Perrottet said residents who fail to register a positive rapid antigen test will face a fine of up to 1,000 Australian dollars (£634) starting next week.

Mr Perrottet said the registration process is simple and will help health officials provide more support to people with underlying health conditions.

The 21 deaths reported in New South Wales on Wednesday topped the previous record of 18 set on Monday. The state saw 34,759 new Covid-19 cases and 2,242 hospital admissions, including 175 patients in intensive care.

Staff prepare to collect samples at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP)

Victoria state, whose capital, Melbourne, is hosting the Australian Open tennis tournament starting next week, also reported 21 deaths on Wednesday along with 40,127 new cases as the state government announced that 1,000 first-year healthcare students and retired nurses are being recruited as vaccinators to meet rising demand for booster vaccinations.

Deputy Premier James Merlino said the state’s healthcare system is strained, with around 6,600 staff off work after testing positive or coming into close contact with a positive case.

New pandemic orders coming into force in Victoria on Wednesday make booster jabs mandatory for critical workers in various fields including healthcare, disability care, aged care, emergency services, correctional facilities, hotel quarantine and food distribution.

Workers in food and beverage manufacturing, distribution and packing will be allowed to continue working after coming into close contact with a positive Covid case.

