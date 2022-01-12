Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Eight dead after large explosion rocks Mogadishu airport

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 11:05 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 1:39 pm
A Somali policeman looks at a destroyed vehicle at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
A Somali policeman looks at a destroyed vehicle at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia's capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

A car bomb has exploded outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital, killing at least eight people and wounding nine others, a local doctor said.

The al-Shabab extremist group claimed the attack, saying it was targeting “white officials”.

Dr Abdulkadir Adam, at the Medina Hospital in Mogadishu, told the Associated Press about the death toll.

Somalia Explosion
Rescuers and security forces sift through wreckage (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Witnesses said a passing UN convoy appeared to be the target of the blast near a checkpoint leading to the heavily fortified airport, but the UN mission said it had no personnel or contractors in the convoy.

The al Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which controls parts of Somalia, said on its Radio Andalus that a convoy of “white officials” was the target.

The extremist group often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.

Somalia Explosion
Security forces with the remains of an armoured vehicle (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Mogadishu’s deputy mayor, Ali Abdi Wardhere, told reporters at the scene that his own convoy had been driving nearby at the time but was unharmed.

He said an investigation was under way and gave a toll of five soldiers killed and five civilians injured.

The international airport hosts the US Embassy, among other diplomatic offices.

Somalia Explosion
Rescuers carry away a dead body (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

The blast occurred amid the latest period of political and security uncertainty in Somalia, the Horn of Africa nation where tensions are rising over an election that has been delayed for almost a year.

The African Union peacekeeping mission has been asked to contribute security outside Somalia’s presidential palace, where opposing armed factions supporting President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble have been present.

The two leaders disagree over who should be in charge of security in the country, among other issues

The president last month tried to limit the powers of Mr Roble, who called it an attempted coup.

