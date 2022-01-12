Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Webb Simpson eyeing Ryder Cup return after winless 2021

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 12:41 pm
Webb Simpson is targeting a Ryder Cup return after missing out in 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Webb Simpson hopes a long journey will pay dividends in the shape of an overdue Sony Open victory as he targets a Ryder Cup return.

Simpson has finished fourth, third and fourth in his last three starts at Waialae Country Club, although he comes into the event without the benefit of starting the year in the previous week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

That tournament is reserved for winners on the PGA Tour in the preceding season and Simpson failed to add to his seven tour titles in 2021, recording five top 10s in 21 starts as he battled Covid-19 and a neck injury.

The 36-year-old fell from eighth in the world to his current position of 29th and missed out on a wild card for the Ryder Cup won in record-breaking fashion by the United States at Whistling Straits.

“This is really far from Charlotte, it’s really far,” Simpson told a pre-tournament press conference in Hawaii.

“I realised that when I got off the plane in Phoenix, I’m not even halfway there. It’s further for me to come here than The Open Championship. But it’s a trip worth taking.

“I love it here. I have great memories here. And it is a golf course that if I put top five favourite courses for me and my game, this would be one of them. It’s short, it’s tight, we have dog-legs, we have wind, I love Bermuda greens.”

Webb Simpson
Webb Simpson was overlooked for a place on the US Ryder Cup team in 2021 (Anthony Behar/PA)

Simpson finished 13th in Ryder Cup qualifying but missed out on one of the six wild cards available to captain Steve Stricker, who opted for the players ranked seventh to 10th, Daniel Berger (12th) and Scottie Scheffler (14th).

Berger and Scheffler were among the four rookies chosen by Stricker and Simpson feels that represented something of a shift in approach for the biennial contest.

“I feel like the game is changing a bit of in the sense that experience in team events and team experience in majors used to be more beneficial, and I don’t know why,” Simpson added. “Maybe young guys are just less afraid.

“I don’t know exactly what it is, but I feel like the same is (true) in the Ryder Cup. I feel like 20 years ago I might have been the pick because I had played six team events.

Scottie Scheffler
Team USA’s Scottie Scheffler reacts after making a birdie during day three of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)

“But now, like Scottie Scheffler, unbelievable player. And one, he’s not afraid; two, he knows how to perform well in big events. He’s already done it in the majors.

“And so I think Stricker was after more of, you know, just a different player than me, which is fine.

“It didn’t make me mad. Just made me want to work harder. Like I said I have a dream of being a captain one day of a team, and I know I’m going to have that same situation.

“Every captain has to deal with telling a couple, two or three guys that they are not on it, that they were close, and get the good phone call of telling the guys that they made it, they are the pick.”

