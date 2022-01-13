Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Russia-led alliance’s troops prepare to pull out of Kazakhstan

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 11:02 am
Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation attend the official ceremony of starting to withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation attend the official ceremony of starting to withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Troops of a Russia-led security alliance are preparing to pull out of Kazakhstan, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The withdrawal comes only a week after they were deployed to the ex-Soviet nation on the request of its president, who was seeking to quell extremely violent mass protests.

The demonstrations started on January 2 in western Kazakhstan, with local residents outraged by a sharp rise in fuel prices, and quickly spread nationwide, descending into violence within several days.

Protesters stormed government buildings and set them ablaze, and dozens of people were killed in clashes with the country’s security forces.

A Kazakhstan soldier guards an area as peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation prepare to attend the official ceremony of starting to withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan
A Kazakhstan soldier guards an area as peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation prepare to attend the official ceremony of starting to withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists” and requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states.

The bloc sent more than 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week.

On Tuesday Mr Tokayev declared their mission complete and said they would start pulling out on Thursday.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the troops in Kazakhstan were preparing equipment for transportation and handing over state institutions they guarded to local forces.

In Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city that has been hit the hardest by the unrest, the airport resumed operation on Thursday morning, a week after it was stormed and briefly seized by the protesters.

Russia’s Interfax news agency also reported that the security forces have cleared the square in front of the City Hall, which was stormed and set on fire, opening it for pedestrians and car traffic.

Authorities in Almaty on Thursday reported detaining nearly 2,000 more people over their alleged involvement in the unrest and looting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal