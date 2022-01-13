Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 11:49 am
Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to return for Manchester United this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.

The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.

“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.

“You know, we have to feel some pain sometimes. It’s nothing big and I hope to be good soon.”

Asked if he would be fit for the match, Ronaldo added: “I hope so. We will try on Thursday. I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts.

“Fingers crossed. I’m confident.”

Ronaldo, who gave his backing to interim manager Rangnick in an interview which aired on Wednesday evening, has featured in all of United’s league fixtures since his return to the club at the end of August.

As the club’s top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions, the Portugal international shows no signs of slowing down as his 37th birthday approaches at the start of next month.

“I know my body,” he added. “One hundred per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the possibility for you to understand your mind, your body and everything around football.

“So it’s good. I’m a different person, a different player (to my younger self) but the ambition is still the same.

“I want to play and help the team.”

