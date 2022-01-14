Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Alphonso Davies stops training after mild inflammation of heart discovered

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 11:55 am
Alphonso Davies is set to sit out training for the foreseeable future (Adam Davy/PA)
Alphonso Davies is set to sit out training for the foreseeable future (Adam Davy/PA)

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed Alphonso Davies has stopped training due to a mild inflammation of the heart.

The Canadian international has been absent of late after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.

After conducting medical checks on Thursday, upon his return to the training ground this week following a period of isolation, a mild sign of myocarditis was detected in Davies.

Nagelsmann, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match with Cologne, told reporters: “Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“He has stopped training for now, so he won’t be available to us for the next weeks.”

Bayern revealed Davies’ positive test result on January 5 and reported at the time he was “well” before he briefly returned to training on Wednesday.

Later in Nagelsmann’s press conference, he added: “This myocarditis isn’t too dramatic based on the ultrasound, but more simply signs of an inflammation. Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time.”

Nine Bayern players tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of January after time away following the winter break in Germany.

