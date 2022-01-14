Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola: ‘So creative’ Thomas Tuchel one of the few managers I learn from

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 4:17 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 4:25 pm
Pep Guardiola (left) is an admirer of Thomas Tuchel (right) (Ben Stansall/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes he has become a better manager from watching his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel.

Having won 31 trophies in his glittering career, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is one of the preeminent managers of his generation but Tuchel famously got the better of him in last season’s Champions League final.

Guardiola, 50, feels he can learn much from studying the way the 48-year-old German operates.

Tuchel guided Chelsea to Champions League glory last season, beating City in the final
The Spaniard said: “He is so creative, one of the few managers I learn from to become a better manager myself. He is excellent in all departments.

“Since he was at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and here, I have always enjoyed watching his teams, the way he is playing and his approach.

“I think he dignifies and makes world football better. When you find a manager that is always positive in the way they play it is good.”

Guardiola comes up against Tuchel’s Chelsea side again in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Champions City can extend their lead over their closest challengers to 13 points with victory in the lunchtime fixture.

Guardiola's side are in a strong position at the top of the table
City produced an outstanding performance to win 1-0 when the sides met at Stamford Bridge in September but Guardiola expects a different contest this time around.

Guardiola, who will return to bench after missing last week’s FA Cup win at Swindon following a positive Covid-19 test, said: “It was months ago. Every game is completely different.

“The performance was really good, we minimised the champions of Europe when they had all players fit and there.

“It was really exceptional, but in that moment we were below them. We had to get points.

“Our commitment with and without the ball was exceptional. We won with a short margin and we could have scored much more goals.

“The victory was nice but tomorrow will be completely different. They will change the approach, like the Chelsea manager said. They know they have to get points to be still there.”

Guardiola's assistant Rodolfo Borrell took charge of the team at Swindon
City were also without seven senior players at Swindon due to the impact of a recent coronavirus outbreak at the club. Some will be available to return but others have since tested positive and have been withdrawn. The club have not revealed who has been affected.

Despite the outbreak, City are still in a strong position with their form having remained impressive, and postponements avoided, throughout the recent wave of infections.

Guardiola, however, has detected a drop-off in the level of performance.

He said: “The last two games were not the best games we’ve played.

“Football is a constant evolution. There are periods that you are playing good and the key is to sustain that as long as possible.

“That is what we have to do but there are tests ahead of us. They are champions of Europe, an excellent team in all departments.

“It is another test, another game to try to win, to make three points and come back in our best way.”

