George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy honoured by Producers Guild of America

George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, stewards of the Star Wars universe and numerous other notable motion pictures, are being honoured by the Producers Guild of America (PGA) for their contributions to the film industry.

The PGA said on Friday that Lucas and Kennedy will receive the Milestone Award at the Producers Guild Awards in March, joining the ranks of previous honorees that include Louis B Mayer, Walt Disney and Steven Spielberg.

Lucas, in a statement, said the award is a celebration of all that goes into bringing stories to life: “Protecting creativity while balancing business, moving technology forward to make real what you can see in your mind’s eye and doing it all from scratch most of the time.”

Lucas, in addition to films he has directed from American Graffiti to Star Wars, has produced and executive produced for the likes of Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola and Akira Kurosawa all while building the Lucasfilm empire, including Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound.

“Being recognised alongside my longtime friend and fellow producer Kathleen Kennedy makes this honouring of our shared and individual works even more meaningful,” Lucas continued.

Kennedy’s credits include E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park and the Back To The Future films.

In 2012 she became co-chair of Lucasfilm with Lucas. A few months later, when the company was acquired by Disney, Lucas stepped aside and Kennedy became president, where she has produced the newest Star Wars trilogy and various spinoffs.

“I am very honoured to share this award with George Lucas who has inspired a generation of filmmakers who were coming of age, not only through his storytelling but through technological innovation that unlocked our imagination,” Kennedy said in a statement.

Producers Guild of America presidents, Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, added in a joint statement that Lucas and Kennedy have, “carved out a fantastic empire of entertainment that inspires and entertains billions, all with the highest levels of both creative and technical achievement.

“What George has built through his movies and through Lucasfilm has enriched every facet of filmmaking, and his colossal creativity and technical genius amazed the world.

“Kathleen has ascended to the highest levels of our industry, facing ever-changing challenges each time she succeeded in producing one of the brilliant and boundary-breaking films she is known for.

“And since joining Lucasfilm as president, she has expertly exalted its IP to be even more influential and treasured around the world… We’re very proud to honour George and Kathleen as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm.”

The 33rd Producers Guild Awards will take place at an untelevised event in Los Angeles on March 19.