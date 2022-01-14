Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel’s claims over Covid

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 10:33 pm
Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City have been hit as hard as other clubs by Covid-19 infections (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pep Guardiola has hit back at Thomas Tuchel’s claim that Manchester City have not suffered as badly as Chelsea with Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Chelsea boss Tuchel cited the absences of key players following positive tests at the London club as one of the reasons why champions City have pulled 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

“They did not suffer from Covid as we did over many weeks, so this is a huge difference,” said the German ahead of Saturday’s clash between the two clubs at the Etihad Stadium.

His remarks come after Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk suggested City may have had more luck than the Merseysiders throughout the recent wave of Omicron-inflated infections.

City manager Guardiola accepts they have a right to an opinion but thinks his players – and not for the first time – are not being given the credit they deserve after battling through a tough period.

The Spaniard said: “If they believe it’s the reason why then maybe, maybe. Sometimes it’s the money that we have, sometimes it’s Covid. I don’t know. What can I say?

“But the pandemic is all around the world and everywhere there is the virus. We are exposed every single minute and day to getting it.

“We have had a lot of cases and injuries. We played Aston Villa with 11 players in the first team.

“For the last six or seven games we’ve had four or five Academy players on the bench. We are in the same situation as all other clubs.

“It’s not like we are not wiser than others, or because we do the protocols better than the other ones, the virus comes to the bubble and everyone suffers, so we are no exception.

“Today we are OK but in a few hours we might have four or five positives. That is why we have to adapt, adjust, and work out what we have to do.

“The rest, the points we’ve got so far is down to the quality of the players, this is the main reason why.”

City were without 21 first-team personnel, including Guardiola himself and seven senior players, for last week’s FA Cup tie at Swindon.

Guardiola and some of the players will return this weekend but there have been further positive cases in the camp. The club have not revealed which players are positive or now negative.

Guardiola himself missed last weekend's FA Cup tie at Swindon
The high case numbers raised the possibility that City could seek to have Saturday’s game rearranged but this was not in their thoughts and Guardiola is confused about the regulations.

“We try to play,” said Guardiola, whose side have won their last 11 Premier League matches and avoided any postponements. “If we have 11 or 12 players, it’s enough, we play.

“We have Cole Palmer, James McAtee and other players we try to play. We have enough players.

“I don’t know what counts. Is it just Covid or injuries? Injuries happen all the time so I don’t know the rules of the Premier League when it’s called off or cancelled.

“In many cases we’ve had just 12 first team players available plus the keeper and we played.”

