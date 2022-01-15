Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tiffany Haddish charged with driving under the influence

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 3:59 am Updated: January 15, 2022, 6:21 am
FILE – Actress Tiffany Haddish poses at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)
Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said.

Haddish was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2.30am on Friday regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, assistant police chief Matt Myers said in a news release.

An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller’s description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Mr Myers said.

Tiffany Haddish starred in smash comedy Girls Trip (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Haddish later posted a 1,666 dollar (£1,216) bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail. Mr Myers did not release any information about a possible court date.

A spokesman for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Haddish was the breakout star of the smash comedy Girls Trip and has starred in such movies as The Kitchen, Night School and Like A Boss.

She has also written the New York Times best seller The Last Black Unicorn and hosted the popular television show Kids Say The Darndest Things.

Peachtree City is located about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

