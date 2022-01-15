Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It’s time for Curtis Jones to start fulfilling his potential – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 10:33 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants Curtis Jones to fulfil his potential (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had “a long talk” with Curtis Jones as he believes it is now time for the academy graduate to step up and start fulfilling his potential.

The 20-year-old has endured a difficult time since October, with a freak eye injury in training being followed by a Covid-enforced absence.

However, he had previously shown flashes of his brilliance, dominating the game in the 5-1 Champions League win over Porto, and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – at the Africa Cup of Nations – and hip-injury victim Thiago Alcantara all absent his creativity could be an important factor in the coming weeks.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones celebrates a goal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Curtis Jones about fulfilling his potential (Adam Davy/PA)

“I had a long talk last week with Curtis,” said Klopp ahead of the visit of Brentford, against whom Jones scored his only goal of the season back in September.

“I love the boy and the potential he has but we have to come to the next steps now and make sure he fulfils the potential he has on the pitch very often.

“You have these kind of conversations when you are not 100 per cent happy with the moment.

“He is very young but his potential is incredible and we both together have to find a way to show much more of him.

“It’s an ongoing process with Curtis and me but I know he he had a tricky time a long time out with the eye and then after that Covid which was not helpful.

“But now we try to make sure he gets rhythm and can show how good he can actually be.”

