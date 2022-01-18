Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Matthew Stafford leads Los Angeles Rams to dominant win over Arizona Cardinals

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 5:19 am
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Los Angeles Rams breezed through their wildcard game against the Arizona Cardinals 34-11, with quarterback Matthew Stafford securing his first ever playoff win.

Stafford – in his first season with the Rams and 13th in the NFL –  passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball for his own rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished with 137 yards through the air and two interceptions.

The Cardinals fought back with a bit of spirit later in the game, but had too far to go with the Rams having already racked up four touchdowns.

After James Connor scored the team’s first touchdown from a two yard rush in the third quarter, the Cardinals went for a two point conversion and succeeded with a pass from Murray to Antoine Wesley.

Matt Prater then kicked a 55-yard field goal for the Cardinals but it was followed by a 46 yard field goal from the Ram’s Matt Gay, sealing the 23-point win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal