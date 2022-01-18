Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Scott stars in trailer for dystopian workplace thriller Severance

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 4:01 pm
Adam and Naomi Scott (Ian West/PA)
Adam and Naomi Scott (Ian West/PA)

A team of office workers choose to have their memories surgically divided between their work and personal lives in the trailer for Apple TV+ series Severance.

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the dystopian thriller follows Lumon Industries employee Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott, as he finds himself at the centre of a mystery that forces him to confront the true nature of his work.

The three-minute teaser shows Scott, best known for starring in comedy Parks And Recreation, addressing the camera in character as he gives his consent to the severance process.

He is later seen being unexpectedly promoted to department chief as unsettling music plays.

However, he is warned by a colleague that “nothing is what they say”.

In another clip, he asks: “What is it we actually do here?”

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson and also stars Academy Award winners Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, alongside John Turturro, Britt Lower and Zach Cherry.

The first two episodes will launch on February 18 and will be followed by weekly instalments each Friday across the nine-episode season.

