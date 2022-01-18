Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Capitol riot panel

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 10:37 pm
Former president Donald Trump (Ross D Franklin/AP)
Former president Donald Trump (Ross D Franklin/AP)

The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued a new batch of subpoenas to some of Donald Trump’s closet advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, as the committee inches closer to the former president.

The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Mr Trump’s orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Mr Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

All four publicly defended the president and his baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the 2020 election.

Guiliani visits the UK
Rudy Giuliani (John Stillwell/PA)

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said in a statement.

The committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Mr Giuliani in connection to his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Mr Trump.

The panel is also seeking information about Mr Giuliani’s reported efforts to persuade state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.

