Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders trusts in medical departments over Covid calls

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 12:53 pm
Pep Lijnders (left) said he trusted medical departments to make the right decisions on Covid-19 postponements (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Lijnders (left) said he trusted medical departments to make the right decisions on Covid-19 postponements (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has no complaints over recent Covid-19 postponements both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup as he stated his trust in club medical departments to make the right call.

Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to play the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal, a match which should have been the first leg two weeks ago before a coronavirus outbreak within the Reds camp saw it postponed.

Since then, Arsenal had Sunday’s north London derby called off due to a shortage of players, a decision which prompted an angry response from Tottenham as questions were raised over whether it was right that injuries and players being absent on international duty were being taken into account.

But Lijnders said it was impossible for anyone outside a club to know the full picture.

“It’s really difficult to judge from outside,” said Lijnders, who himself tested positive earlier this month during the outbreak at Liverpool. “We saw this with our own situation.

“I fully respect the submissions because I trust 100 per cent the medical departments of each Premier League club. I think this is the most important thing, full trust in these decisions…

“The right decision is always in the first place to protect the players, the staff and their families. You want to see football games with the best players.”

Arsenal held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-final last week despite playing more than an hour with 10 men after the early dismissal of Granit Xhaka, and the Gunners will hope to make the most of home advantage on Thursday.

Liverpool v Arsenal – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – Anfield
Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first half of the first leg last week (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I’m really looking forward to this game,” Lijnders said. “I’ve been looking forward to it since the final whistle went at Anfield as I had the feeling everyone was writing us off and I couldn’t wait to go there and hopefully create a special game for us.

“Arsenal have always had really good players and a really good team. Credit to Mikel (Arteta), they have really matured.

“You see it many times that when a team has 10 men they get an extra step because they know they have one player less, and many times the team with 11 do one thing less. That’s what happened. With Arsenal, we want to surprise them with our intensity which we did until Granit Xhaka went off.

“But I really think in football, the only advantage exists if you go into the last minute of the game (with the lead).”

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Thursday’s match due to an ankle knock, while Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara will both be out until early next month.

Harvey Elliott made an encouraging return to training this week but must still get back to match fitness.

The rare blank for Liverpool last week highlighted the absence of forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as well as midfielder Naby Keita, at the Africa Cup of Nations, but they looked much more comfortable in brushing aside Brentford 3-0 on Sunday.

“Within our squad we know we need to have different weapons and goals from everywhere, last passes from everywhere, dribbles and attacks from everywhere,” Lijnders added.

“It’s not just based on counters or on the speed of (Salah and Mane). Of course they are our face, our front line and they give us so much, but what I like is that we don’t have one weapon and we have so many different ways to attack.

“We are evolving as a team and developing our positional game and I really like it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal