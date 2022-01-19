Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

French actor Gaspard Ulliel ‘in serious condition’ after ski accident in Alps

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 1:51 pm
Gaspard Ulliel (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)
Gaspard Ulliel (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been taken to hospital after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He is also in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, and is the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

An investigation is under way into Tuesday’s accident in the Rosiere ski area in the Savoie region, according to the Savoie prosecutor’s office.

Ulliel remained in hospital on Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office said.

Gaspard Ulliel attending the Summer Party 2019 presented by Serpentine Galleries & Chanel at the Serpentine Galleries, Kensington Gardens, London (Ian West/PA)
Gaspard Ulliel attending the Summer Party 2019 presented by Serpentine Galleries & Chanel at the Serpentine Galleries, Kensington Gardens, London (Ian West/PA)

Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was in serious condition with a skull injury.

Ulliel’s agents did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police and the prosecutor’s office would not divulge details of the accident.

France Bleu said Ulliel apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes, and the other skier was not taken to hospital.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been organizing five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighbouring Haute-Savoie region, a five-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her.

The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal