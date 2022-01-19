Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Joe Biden names Democratic fundraiser as ambassador to UK

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 4:09 pm
Jane D Hartley (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
Jane D Hartley (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate prominent Democratic fundraiser Jane Hartley to serve as ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Major donor Alan Leventhal will serve as his envoy to Denmark.

The White House also announced Mr Biden would nominate long-time diplomat and attorney Elizabeth Bagley to serve as ambassador to Brazil and career senior foreign service officer Alexander Laskaris to serve in Chad.

Mr Biden had settled on Ms Hartley for the high-profile UK ambassadorship.

She served as ambassador to France and Monaco during the Obama administration.

She was a significant fundraiser for Mr Biden’s 2020 presidential race and has been a big supporter of Democratic candidates over the years.

Ms Hartley serves on the board of trustees of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a member of the board of overseers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.

US and UK flags on The Mall (Steve Parsons/PA)
US and UK flags on The Mall (Steve Parsons/PA)

She is also chairman of the board of trustees of Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organisation behind Sesame Street.

Mr Leventhal is the chairman and chief executive of Beacon Capital, one of the leading owners and managers of office properties in the US, and was among several Wall Street bundlers who helped Mr Biden raise money for his 2020 campaign.

Presidents have typically rewarded donors and key supporters with sought-after ambassadorships.

About 44% of Donald Trump’s ambassadorial appointments were political appointees, compared with 31% for Barack Obama and 32% for George W. Bush, according to the American Foreign Service Association.

Mr Biden hopes to keep political appointments to about 30% of ambassador picks, according to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about internal discussions.

Ms Bagley, a lawyer, held diplomatic positions in the Clinton and Obama administrations, including stints as a senior adviser to Secretaries of State John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Madeline Albright.

She served as US ambassador to Portugal during the Clinton administration.

Mr Laskaris is currently a senior adviser in the Bureau of African Affairs at the State Department.

He has also served as deputy to the commander at the United States Africa Command, ambassador to Guinea, and as deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Burundi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal