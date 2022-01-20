Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Supreme Court allows release of presidential documents in Capitol investigation

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 5:31 am
The Supreme Court has decided against Mr Trump’s request (Ross D Franklin/AP)
The US Supreme Court has allowed the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by former president Donald Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts. Mr Trump’s lawyers had hoped to prolong the court fight and keep the documents on hold.

Following the court’s action, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with January 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The January 6 riot
Supporters of the former president on January 6, 2021 (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The committee has already begun to receive records Mr Trump wanted kept secret, said Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the committee chairman and vice chairwoman respectively.

“The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy,” Ms Thompson and Ms Cheney said in a statement pledging to “uncover all the facts about the violence of January 6th and its causes”.

White House spokesperson Mike Gwin called the ruling “an important step forward” for the investigation “and in ensuring accountability for an unprecedented assault on our democracy and the rule of law”.

The House committee agreed to defer its attempt to get some documents at the request of Joe Biden’s administration. The current administration was concerned that releasing all of Mr Trump’s administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege.

Capitol Breach Police Intelligence
The riot is still being investigated more than a year on (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Alone among the justices, Clarence Thomas said he would have granted Mr Trump’s request to keep the documents on hold.

Mr Trump’s attorneys had asked the high court to reverse rulings by the federal appeals court in Washington and block the release of the records even after Mr Biden waived executive privilege over them.

In an unsigned opinion, the court acknowledged there are “serious and substantial concerns” over whether a former president can win a court order to prevent disclosure of certain records from his time in office in a situation like this one.

But the court noted that the appeals court determined that Mr Trump’s assertion of privilege over the documents would fail under any circumstances, “even if he were the incumbent”.

It said the issue of a former president’s ability to claim executive privilege would have to wait for another day.

