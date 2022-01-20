Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘completely healthy’ after medical issue

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 5:33 pm
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has provided assurances over his health (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has provided assurances over his health (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has allayed fears over his health by insisting his heart is “absolutely fine” after he had to return prematurely from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Arsenal forward has endured a tumultuous couple of months and not played for the Premier League side since the start of December due to a disciplinary breach.

Aubameyang was set for a big role with Gabon at the AFCON, but tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in January and was subsequently sent back to his club early following “cardiac lesions” being reported by his national team.

In a post on Instagram, the 32-year-old wrote: “I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!

“Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy in December following a disciplinary breach, which followed a similar incident at the beginning of 2021.

After being given permission to join up with Gabon early in preparation for the AFCON, Aubameyang contracted coronavirus alongside international colleague Mario Lemina.

Footage on social media had shown the pair out together in Dubai in the lead up to the tournament in Senegal.

Once fully recovered from Covid-19, Aubameyang’s participation in the biennial competition was further delayed after Gabon revealed tests on him and Lemina showed “cardiac lesions” which sparked fears over the health of the ex-Borussia Dortmund player.

The Gabon Football Federation made Aubameyang available for his club to do further examinations and Arteta confirmed on Wednesday his player was undergoing tests with the Gunners in addition to seeing a specialist.

