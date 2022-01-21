Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search on for humpback whale entangled in debris off Hawaii

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 9:35 am
Rescuers were not able to remove all of the heavy-gauge line from the whale (NOAA Fisheries via AP)
A marine mammal rescue team is looking for an adult humpback whale entangled in debris off the coast of Hawaii.

First responders removed about 2,000ft of heavy-gauge line from the animal over the weekend when it was off the island of Kauai, The Garden Island newspaper reported.

Authorities detached most of the gear but were not able to get all of it off before the whale moved on.

Officials plan to try to find the whale and clear more line from it as conditions permit. They will study the removed gear to try to determine what it is and where it came from.

Large whales can become entangled in active or abandoned fishing gear or other ropes and lines in the ocean.

The drag from debris can cause whales to use more energy to swim. It can also make it harder for them to feed, potentially leading to starvation. The debris can also injure the animals and trigger infections.

The entangled whale was emaciated, light-coloured and rough-skinned, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. It had patches of rust-coloured whale lice, indicating it was distressed.

Graham Talaber, who lives in the community of Koloa on Kauai, noticed rope and a dark spot in the water while filming green sea turtles from with a drone-mounted camera on Sunday.

After 10 to 15 minutes of hovering over the area, his worries were confirmed when he saw a humpback at the end of a big net.

“It’s just right there, right in front of you, this massive, bus-size animal struggling for its life,” Mr Talaber said. He asked his father to alert NOAA.

The responder team attached a satellite telemetry buoy to the whale, which will self-release in about a week.

The buoy signalled when the whale returned to Kauai waters on Wednesday, but the team could not spot the animal.

